Quesnel Paving was the only bidder for the 2022 Asphalt and Road Patching Tender, which closed on March 17th, 2022.

The contract given is only for this year, however there are options for Quesnel Paving to extend the contract with the same pricing for up to two years (2023, 2024). The extension can only go through with both parties mutually agreeing.

Quesnel City council approved a budget of $1,025,000.00. Any goods and services above the $500,000 mark will require City Council approval.

Quesnel Paving held the previous contract back in 2019, and was extended for two years, concluding at the end of 2021.