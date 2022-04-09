Photo - Provided by Jaime Hitch, office manager at BCRA (photo taken by dirtroadphoto.ca)

The 30th annual BCRA Interlake Rodeo will be making its return to Lone Butte, British Columbia on Saturday, July 30th until Sunday, July 31st.

The last time the Interlake rodeo took place was back in 2019, before the pandemic began.

“It really brings the community together, and then it also increases tourism from a fan perspective along with the contestant perspective.” says Jaime Hitch, office manager at the BC Rodeo Association.

This years rodeo will have bull riding, barrel racing, and roping. The rodeo will be fairly similar to what it was back in 2019.

If you can’t make it to the Interlake Rodeo, there will be other rodeo’s happening throughout the Cariboo.