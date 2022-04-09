A prescribed burn that was held in the Westridge area of Williams Lake on April 6th to help reduce the risk of wildfires to the community was a success.

The prescribed burn covered around 20 hectares of Crown land with the intention of removing accumulated grass fuels that would burn rapidly with high intensity.

Patrol and mop-up operations by the BC Wildfire Service took place on April 7th, and concluded yesterday (April 8th).

Over the coming days, there may be small amounts of noticeable smoke throughout the site. The Williams Lake Fire Department will continue to monitor the area alongside BC Wildfire Service.

Property owners are encouraged to take proactive FireSmart actions on their properties to help reduce flammable fuels.