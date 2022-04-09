Communities across BC will have increased access to resources to help tackle discrimination and enhance the province’s diversity, as 60 organizations will receive funding through the BC Multiculturalism Grants Program.

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Society, which is the 100 Mile House organization that will be receiving a piece of the grant, will get $4,700 out of the total funding of $299,040. No other organization goes above the $5,000 mark.

“We know in the last year, especially in the wake of Covid, we have seen the rise in hate and we know that the organizations needed the support from the government.” says Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives.

“Multiculturalism grants are one way for supporting those organizations.”

As the funding was only announced yesterday, it’s currently unknown when the the grants will be coming into effect.

Singh did say that it would come into effect sometime this year.