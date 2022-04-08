The Quesnel Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the Uplands area.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in around 10:20 last night.

“Upon arrival crews were able to gain entry and get into the apartment building and extinguish the fire immediately and contain it to just one room.”

Richert said they responded with 4 pieces of apparatus and just over 15 fire fighters and were on scene for 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation