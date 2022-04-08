Good news when it comes to the unemployment rate in the Cariboo.

“It’s relatively low,” Vincent Ferrao with Stats Canada said, “The rate was 3.7 percent in March and that’s down compared to March of last year when it was 6.8. In terms of the number of people working in the Cariboo there are currently over 90-thousand and a year ago in March 2021 there were a bit less than 85-thousand people working.”

He added that there are more people working in construction, wholesale and retail trades as well as healthcare and social assistance.

“The unemployment rate is at 5.3 percent that’s down from February when it was 5.5 percent and between the two months February and March we have about 72-thousand 500 more people working,’ Ferrao said.

In BC the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in March, in Alberta it was 6.5, Saskatchewan 5 percent, and Manitoba 5.3.

Canada’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent