Yesterday just after 2:00 pm, Williams Lake Fire Department was called to a wildland fire at the end of Eagleview Road.

“Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the wildland fire that was spreading up a hill toward a home.” says Evan Dean, Williams Lake Fire Department fire prevention and training officer.

“We requested BC Wildfire to come and assist, as some of the fire reached outside of the fire protection area.”

Williams Lake Fire Department left the scene with BC Wildfire.

If you’re doing any burning outside of city limits, insure that you have all of your safety measures in place, and check in regularly with BC Wildfire’s website on what you’re allowed to be burning.