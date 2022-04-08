On April 7th at around 4:40 am, 100 Mile House RCMP along with Fire crews and BC Ambulance were called to a serious single vehicle rollover.

The rollover happened near Maze Lake Road north of Lac La Hache, around 44 kilometers north of 100 Mile House.

Police say upon their arrival, the driver was already out of the vehicle and was being treated by BC Ambulance. The driver was conscious, and cooperative with Police.

The driver, who is a 42 year old man from Vancouver Island, was taken by ambulance to Williams Lake Hospital for treatment. Initially, it seemed as the man had suffered only minor injuries, however, when police came back to check up on the man, his injuries worsened. The man was then flown out to Vancouver for emergency treatment.

A BC Highway Patrol analyst was called, but did not attend due to nothing being found during the investigation that would incriminate the man.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.