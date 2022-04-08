100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing along Cedar Avenue near the Cariboo Garden apartments yesterday (Thursday) afternoon just after 5:30.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Neilsen says the victim attended the hospital with a single stab wound to his lower extremities and was being treated by hospital staff.

While he was there, he described to Police the altercation and identified a 34-year-old man as the suspect.

Neilsen said police continued patrols for the suspect locating him downtown near the intersection of Fourth Street and Birch Avenue around 7:30 that evening and was safely arrested without incident.

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for witnesses and anyone with any information to call them at 250-395-2456