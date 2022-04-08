The grants that have been approved will be going to the Quesnel Downtown Association, South Quesnel Business Association, and West Quesnel Business Association.

The grants provided are as follows:

Quesnel Downtown Association – $69,000

South Quesnel Business Association – $80,000

West Quesnel Business Association – $40,000

Quesnel Downtown Businesses annual grant is increasing by $1000 per year, where as the other associations grant will not exceed the amount given.

The grants to these organizations are funded through a local service area tax on the commercial properties in the areas. The money will go towards improving, and maintaining streets, sidewalks, and any other way to keep the areas healthy.

As long as all other bylaws are met by the business association before payment of the grants, they can be collected through the Local Service property tax levies.