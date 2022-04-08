A search warrant executed at a residence in the 100 block of Cameron Street in Williams Lake resulted in the seizure of firearms and drugs.

“On March 31st, members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit and National Weapons Enforcement Support team seized 170 grams of suspected fentanyl, 70 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5 handguns, 7 long guns, and an amount of money consistent with drug trafficking,” Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Brett Squire said in a news release.

Squire said the investigation also involved frontline officers from Williams Lake, Alexis Creek, Quesnel, and Northern District general investigations section and Forensic Identification Section.

Squire added that four arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.