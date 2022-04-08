The BC Wildfire Service urges the public and industry personnel to exercise extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning and consider postponing it to a calmer day.

Moderate to strong surface winds, with gusts up to 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, is expected to cross the Cariboo Fire Centre this evening and tomorrow.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre, however, staff is monitoring the situation very closely and urge the public to wait for these windy conditions to pass prior to burning.