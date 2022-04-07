A Williams Lake man walked away from the BC Strongman Corp with a new world record.

Tyson Delay was competing at that event last weekend in Surrey and talked about his accomplishment.

“It’s a world record for the Silver Dollar Deadlift in the 90-kilogram class. To actually be able to hold the world record is very, very cool, it’s been something I dreamed about since I was a kid. I never thought it would ever happen this soon. It was 1-thousand and 8 pounds which beats the old record world record which was 837 pounds.”

We asked Delay what he expects to achieve having set this new world record.

“For this specific record, I would like to add 50 to 60 pounds to it every year or every other year. It’s a lot of stress on the body so I don’t want to do it too much. With the sport in general, I would like to win my weight class.”

Last year, Delay placed 4th in Canada for the Silver Dollar dead Lift.