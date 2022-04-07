The Quesnel Fire Department spent two hours extinguishing a grass fire on Sales Road east.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they got the call yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 3:30.

“Upon arrival, they had quite a large area of grass that had caught fire and it did spread and it ignited about 1.4 hectares of grassland.”

Richert said there was no structural damage and that they attended the scene with 5 apparatuses and 16 fire fighters.

Richert reminds the public that it’s not advised to do any burning during windy conditions.