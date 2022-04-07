Quesnel City Council obtained a grant of up to $8,789,910 from the Airport Capital Assistance Program to cover all costs for the rehabilitation of the Quesnel Regional Airport.

The rehabilitation will cover Runway 13-31, Taxiway A and Apron I.

Bidders were asked to provide multiple pricing options for four lighting systems, however Transport Canada said the only lighting system eligible under the grant is the Omni-Directional Approach Lighting System (ODALS).

This is the lighting system currently in use at the Quesnel Regional Airport.

The contract was awarded to Terus Construction, who had the lowest bid for the lighting system. The bid made was $7,881,403.39 (not including GST) which was a lower estimated cost than the engineer had projected.

To maintain schedule, Terus Construction was asked to provide the required pre-construction deliverables for submission and review. This will be prior to entering into a contract with the city to start the work.