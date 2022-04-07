This years Easter Festival is making its return once again after its 2 year break due to the pandemic.

Realm of Toys sent a letter to Williams Lake City Council in regards to adding additional street closures for its festival. The addition would include the closure of the intersection at Second Avenue and Oliver Street. The closure would be between the hours of 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. City Council approved the proposal.

The additional street closure would allow for the festival to have more activities, such as a vendors market, which will be happening for the first time.

“We try to keep all the different kinds of entertainment. We’ve got a magician that comes up from Kamloops, we listen to feedback from previous years, so we have more bouncy castles this year” says Jazmyn Douillard, partner at Realm of Toys.

The Easter Festival will be on April 17th and will be open from noon to 3pm, and the community is encouraged to attend.