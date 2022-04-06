The College of New Caledonia and British Columbia Institute of Technology students will be competing to test their skills and knowledge of key millwright learnings.

These learnings include vibration analysis, alignment, motor installation, and tube bending.

Millwrights, which are also known as industrial mechanics, specialize in installation and repair of machinery and heavy mechanical equipment. Nearly 500 millwrights will be needed by the year 2031, as indicated by the BC Labour Market Outlook.

“Annually, skills Canada BC hosts skills competitions for registered trades across Canada, and the millwright competition involves a number of skills directly related to the trade of industrial mechanics.” says Tim Lofstrom, regional principle of the Quesnel campus in College of New Caledonia.

The last competition was in 2019, due to a delay caused by Covid-19.

The gold medalist for this event will compete for a spot on Team Canada, and the winner in the national competition will compete in the WorldSkills in Shanghai, China in October 2022.

The provincial competition will take place in Quesnel, on April 8th.