For the second time in a week, 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire.

Sunday (April 3) afternoon just after two, crews were on the scene of a fairly large grass fire on a property on Horse Lake Road.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said upon arrival they observed a quick-moving fire and that it was an extremely windy day.

Hollander said they were able to contain the fire and eventually extinguish it after being on the scene for several hours.

“Fortunately we did have the creek that was beside the property that helped us naturally contain the fire and we have Horse Lake on the other side of the fire. We were also fortunate to have a few hydrants as we were close enough to town that we did have some fire hydrants to supply the water as well”.

Hollander said they don’t have the exact cause of the fire but he did say there was burning taking place on the property.

“It was an extremely windy day,” Hollander said, “So my advice to the public would not be burning on windy days by any means, it’s extremely dangerous.”