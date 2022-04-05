BC Wildfire Service in partnership with the City of Williams Lake have begun conducting a prescribed burn within the city limits in an effort to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

The burn will cover approximately 20 hectares northeast of the Westridge subdivision which began yesterday (April 5th) and will continue periodically until April 30th.

During burn operations some public trails and road access in the area may be closed or restricted, signage and roadblocks will be placed on the trails as needed.

The purpose of this prescribed burn:

Reduce the fuel loading and the risk of a wildfire spreading within the wildland-urban interface.

Promote the growth of local plant species while reducing the spread of invasive plant species.

BC Wildfire Service staff will be working with members of the Williams Lake Fire Department to carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fire at all times.

Smoke and flames will be visible in the city of Williams Lake