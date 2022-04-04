On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:04 am, Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven on Proctor Street.

“One unidentified man entered the store pepper-sprayed an employee after demanding cash and cigarettes. The man left the store empty-handed.” North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man who appeared to be in his 30s, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall with a medium build, short hair, and last seen wearing a green hoodie and green mask.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.