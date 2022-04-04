March was an above-average month when it came to the weather in the Cariboo.

“For Williams Lake, March is the driest month of the year with only 18 millimetres of average precipitation .” Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “This past March, we received about 22 millimetres so a bit above average. For Quesnel, there was a little more precipitation, about 26 millimetres compared to the average of 25.”

When it came to temperatures, again March was slightly warmer than average.

Sekhon said for Quesnel it was 2.8 degrees Celcius compared to 1.3, for Williams Lake, it was 1.2 degrees and the average for March is zero point three.

Sekhon added that a ridge of high pressure is building and by Thursday the Cariboo could see the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the mid to high teens

Sekhon said at this time of year the average high temperature is about 12 degrees so if we get to 15, 16 degrees, we’re going to be looking at a few degrees above average but might not be record-setting.