An important piece of Cariboo Search and Rescue’s equipment was stolen over the weekend from their building in Williams Lake.

Sars member and Public Relations Coordinator, Debra Bortolussi said it’s one of their Auto Extrication Response vehicles which was recently purchased.

“This particular vehicle is one of our Auto Extrication Response Vehicles. This vehicle is one of the first vehicles to roll in response to any motor vehicle incident in the Williams Lake and surrounding area.” Bortolussi said, “That’s quite a vast area that we cover. Just last year this truck responded to 163 call-outs, that’s 163 times that someone in our community needed this resource so it’s a huge loss for our communities.”

Bortolussi added that the truck was recently purchased by CSAR (Central Search and Rescue) and the amount of time and effort put in by their volunteers to make this new truck happen for us is immeasurable.

“On top of that, the equipment inside the vehicle has taken years to accumulate applying for different grants and budgeting our money all to make these resources happen.”

Bortolussi added that they do have another truck and they also have a Chief’s truck so they are still equipped for a response to motor vehicle incidents, the sad part is that this is one of two trucks and there are multiple times a year where we are responding to multiple motor vehicle incidents at vastly different areas of the community of Williams Lake at one time and then we’re clearing those and going to two more.

“We have received lots of support and offers of help, not only from the local Search and Rescue teams in our surrounding communities but as well as local volunteer fire departments have been very kind,” Bortolussi said.

Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the red 2020 Dodge Ram 55-hundred emergency vehicle, BC license plate RH7960.

If seen, do not to approach it, call 9-1-1 or Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.