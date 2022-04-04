100 Mile House RCMP have released details on a serious motor vehicle accident that closed Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache on Friday. (April 1)

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen says police responded to a two vehicle collision near Maze Lake Road.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a northbound cargo van had drifted into the southbound lane, striking a Honda CRV that was travelling south. The cargo van had left the highway and entered into a field adjacent to the road. The CRV went into a ditch.”

Nielsen says both vehicles had passengers.

“All were being triaged on scene by BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue. All passengers and the driver of the SUV were treated locally for minor and serious injuries.”

Nielsen says the driver of the cargo van had to be transferred out.

“A BC Ambulance helicopter had been dispatched to the scene and took the driver of the SUV to Kamloops for treatment. 100 Mile House RCMP went with the air ambulance to maintain continuity of the driver.”

Nielsen says evidence gathered at the scene led them to believe that alcohol or drug use was suspected on the part of the cargo van driver.

Upon arriving at Royal Inland Hospital, and with the assistance of the Kamloops RCMP, he says 100 Mile RCMP completed a blood demand on the driver.

Nielsen says the 52-year old woman, from the Sunshine Coast in BC, is cooperating with the investigation.

He says police now believe that alcohol, drugs and sleep deprivation were all factors in the crash.

The Highway was closed for a few hours.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer.