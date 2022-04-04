Kagawa, Japan - Feb 6, 2021: Flying radio controlled DJI Mavic air2 quadcopter drone with aerial photo and video camera against the clear blue sky.

(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George are investigating a report of a low-flying drone within a residential backyard.

Last month, the Prince George RCMP looked into a report of a drone that was sighted flying into a residential backyard on the 1400-block of Nation Cres.

Witnesses stated to police that on numerous occasions, it would fly over the backyard while the young children were playing outside.

According to police, when an adult came into view, the drone would fly away.

On one occasion, the drone flew outside the bedroom window of one of the children and hovered outside for a short time.

“This invasion of privacy is very concerning as whomever was operating the drone was doing so in a residential neighborhood where young children were targeted. We are encouraging anyone who has experienced a similar situation, where a drone has been flown near their residence with the purpose of observing them, to call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 to speak with police, stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.