Williams Lake RCMP are on the lookout for a Cariboo Search and Rescue truck that was stolen from their Williams Lake location.

The vehicle was stolen on Saturday (April 2nd), and it’s described as a red 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 emergency vehicle with a BC license plate RH7960.

This emergency vehicle represents a significant investment in the safety of the community, said Corporal Shane Nicoll, Williams Lake RCMP.

“We are asking that everyone look out for the Search and Rescue truck and, if seen, report it to police immediately.”