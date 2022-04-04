Ingrid Johnston is one of six recipients of the Nuffield Canada Scholarship.

The scholarship is a prestigious rural leadership program, which is available to Canadian citizens who are involved in any aspect of agriculture. The goal is to attract mid-career scholars with a passion for agriculture who want to challenge themselves in a program of self-directed international travel and study.

Johnston, co-owner and manager of Onward Ranch near 150 Mile House, received $15,000, which gives access to the worlds most extensive network in food and farming. It also gives development through travel and study, to deliver benefits to Canadian farmers and growers, and the industry as a whole.

“This gives you an opportunity to see what people are doing around the world, bring it home, make changes in your agriculture business.” says Johnston.’

Johnston found out about winning the scholarship in July, and she finished a conference recently in England.