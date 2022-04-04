The City of Williams Lake will begin water main upgrade work this week.

The project is expected to take approximately 8 weeks to complete and is being done on Hodgson Road in the vicinity of Terra Ridge and Wotzke Drive.

Jeff Bernardy, Engineering Technologist for the City, said in a news release that periods of street closures, detours, delays, and single-lane alternating traffic should be expected and water interruptions may also occur.

The water main being replaced is a feeder line for the entire Westridge area of the city and has required multiple repairs due to breakage.

The replacement pipe will prevent loss of service and reduce maintenance costs.

The City said further details will be provided to affected properties and residents as work progresses.