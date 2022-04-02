Last Sunday (March 27th), a couple students did a Peace Walk to raise money for Ukrainians affected by the war, caused by Russia.

Karl Lundsbye and Rowan Hermiston spent their time during spring break to brainstorm ways on how they could help Ukrainians in need. They were walking around a Marsh, when they realized that they could do laps around it to raise awareness, and money.

“When we heard about the Ukrainian war that was going on, we wanted to protest about it, but then we realized what good that would do.” says Lundsbye.

Both the students spoke about how the community support was great, and to see everyone join in and have a good time.

Lundsbye and Hermiston managed to raise 91 hundred dollars, which went to the Ukrainian Red Cross.