Is 110 dollars enough to offset the skyrocketing gas prices at the pump ?

We asked the BC Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General that question in relation to the recent announcement that most people would be getting a cheque from ICBC in that amount.

The ministry responded in an e-mail stating that “the relief rebate totaling 396 million dollars is to provide some relief to drivers while maintaining ICBC’s fiscal health for the long-term benefit of all British Columbians.”

The ministry also indicated that there were no plans to issue additional rebates at this time.

We also asked why the government couldn’t just charge less tax at the pumps.

“Changes to fuel taxes do not guarantee savings for drivers. Experts say reducing fuel taxes would actually likely result in increased profits for gas companies and no change in gas prices for consumers.”