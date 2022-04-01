The province has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since yesterday’s update, four new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,002.

The number of people battling the virus in hospital has gone down to 274, a decrease of seven.

The number of people in intensive care also went down by seven to 35.

93.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% have received a second, and 57.6% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 356,858 cases in the province.

Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 97

Vancouver Coastal Health: 82

Interior Health: 103

Northern Health: 23

Island Health: 52

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Interior Health: one

Island Health: two

From March 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases.

From March 17-30, they accounted for 20.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 24-30) – Total 1,608

Not vaccinated: 261 (16.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,319 (82%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 17-30) – Total 382

Not vaccinated: 67 (17.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 302 (79.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 24-30)

Not vaccinated: 73.4

Partially vaccinated: 19.3

Fully vaccinated: 28.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 17-30)

Not vaccinated: 20.6

Partially vaccinated: 12.5

Fully vaccinated: 6.4

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,495,364 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.