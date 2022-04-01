COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
The province has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since yesterday’s update, four new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 3,002.
The number of people battling the virus in hospital has gone down to 274, a decrease of seven.
The number of people in intensive care also went down by seven to 35.
93.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% have received a second, and 57.6% have received a third.
B.C. is reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 356,858 cases in the province.
Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 97
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 82
- Interior Health: 103
- Northern Health: 23
- Island Health: 52
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: one
- Interior Health: one
- Island Health: two
From March 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases.
From March 17-30, they accounted for 20.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 24-30) – Total 1,608
- Not vaccinated: 261 (16.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 28 (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,319 (82%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 17-30) – Total 382
- Not vaccinated: 67 (17.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 302 (79.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 24-30)
- Not vaccinated: 73.4
- Partially vaccinated: 19.3
- Fully vaccinated: 28.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 17-30)
- Not vaccinated: 20.6
- Partially vaccinated: 12.5
- Fully vaccinated: 6.4
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,495,364 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.