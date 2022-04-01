Quesnel RCMP are looking for missing woman
Alysha North (Photo provided by Quesnel RCMP)
Police in Quesnel are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year old Alysha North.
She was reported missing on March 29th. (Tuesday)
North was last seen on March 21st.
Description of Alysha North:
-caucasian female
-32 years
-5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
-126 lbs (57 kg)
-hair may be dyed blue and grey
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).