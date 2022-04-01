   Police in Quesnel are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year old Alysha North.
   She was reported missing on March 29th. (Tuesday)
   North was last seen on March 21st.
   Description of Alysha North:
   -caucasian female
   -32 years
   -5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
   -126 lbs (57 kg)
   -hair may be dyed blue and grey
   Anyone with information on her whereabouts  is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).