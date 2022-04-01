Big Lake’s only store is returning after burning down on March 14th at 10:20 pm.

Volunteer Firefighters did the best they could in trying to stop the fire, but could only stop it from reaching the gas pumps. Then on April 1st 2021, Maureen LeBourdais, the Cariboo Regional District Director for Area F, spoke about the community of Big Lake getting their outdoor post office boxes back.

Fast Forward to yesterday (March 31st, 2022) where Penny Carpenter, owner of the Big Lake store, announced that the Big Lake store would be re-opening to the community.

Carpenter added on a Facebook post that the mail will be moving back inside, and to pick up your mail from the community boxes by Sunday night. If anyone is unable to pick up their mail by that time, they will transfer the mail inside.

The Big Lake store will be reopening on April 4th from 9am to 8pm.