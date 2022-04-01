**Update**

Drive BC is now reporting that there is single-lane alternating traffic in both directions on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache.

**Original Story**

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident that happened earlier this morning at Maze Lake Road, 25 kilometers south of 150 Mile House.

There is no detour at this time and Drive BC says the next update will be sometime this (noon) hour.