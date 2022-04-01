100 Mile House RCMP was kept busy responding to reports of a man causing mischief.

On Saturday, March 26 just before 3, Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen says Police were called to a store in the 100 block of Highway 97 where a man was told to leave the store 3 times that day, came back, broke a sign in front of the business then threw pieces of it at the window causing some light damage.

Nielsen says minutes later a second call came from another business in the same area where the man had been throwing rocks around in the business foray.

The male, who is well known to police, was arrested and a search found stolen items from another downtown location earlier that same day.

While being transported to cells, Nielsen says the man became violent, kicked at the windows, and broke the device that separates the front and rear seats.

When in cells Police say he spat in an investigator’s face.

He was later released on strict conditions, Nielsen says, one of which included a no go within 40 kilometers of 100 Mile House.

The investigation is ongoing.