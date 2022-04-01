The number of new COVID-19 cases in most areas in the the Cariboo continue to dwindle,

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there just 12 new infections in the Cariboo-Chilcotin health area last week between March 20th and the 26th.

That was way down from 29 the previous seven days.

Quesnel had only 14 new cases, compared to 22 the previous week.

100 Mile House did see a spike however, with 12 new cases last week.

That was up from just 5.