The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, visited the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Thursday, March 31st.

Miller announced the funding to the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society to establish a public facility/museum to preserve and exhibit materials of educational, historical, and cultural value.

“This is funding from the Government of Canada in the amount of $4 million it’s something that is yours, you’ve earned it, you’ve fought for it, and this is your day.” said Miller, when talking about the grant.

Representatives from the local Northern Secwepemc bands and Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society welcomed Minister Miller and talked about what the Cultural Centre is all about and what it means to the local region.

In 2014 the Society signed a long-term lease with the Cariboo Regional District for two acres of land neighboring the 108 Heritage site in the 108 Ranch.