RCMP on scene at CIBC in 100 Mile House (C Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

86-year old Alexander Bird received a suspended sentence and 3 years probation after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of theft over $5,000.

He was originally charged with committing a robbery where a firearm was used, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

Those charges were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the CIBC bank back on June 3rd of 2019.

Police say a suspect entered the bank and produced a rifle and a shopping bag demanding that it be filled.

After receiving the cash, an elderly man is then accused of placing the loaded .22 caliber rifle on the counter before leaving.

Police say his vehicle was photographed and an arrest was made when it was spotted a short time later