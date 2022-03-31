100 Mile House RCMP say that BC Highway Patrol completed a traffic stop, which then quickly turned into a drug investigation.

Sergeant Svend Nielson says that officers stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 near the COOP Gas Bar on Exeter Truck Road on Sunday, March 27th. He says an officer grew suspicious of the driver and and felt that there may have been drugs in the vehicle. The driver then gave consent for police to search his vehicle.

Nielson says several pill bottles were located as well as suspected illicit drugs during the search. Once the arrest was made, he says the driver was searched and was found to be carrying small bags containing a white powder.

Nielson says the driver was released at the scene and charges of drug trafficking are now being sought by police.