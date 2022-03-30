Pledges are being accepted now and will be up until May 1st for the annual Hike for Hospice event.

Suzannah Meir, Executive Director of the Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association, says pledges can be made on-line or in-person with participants.

“If you want to participate in our hike you can go to our website. All the links that you need and all the materials that you need are there. You can register yourself. It will come up as Canada Health, that’s the platform that we’re using to do our fundraiser. When you register there you can go as an individual or a team.”

Meir says the money raised will go to a good cause.

“We’re always in need for these specialized wheelchairs that are used in hospice and Dunrovin. So in other words, bed-ridden patients would have to stay in bed. These are very comfortable wheelchairs. They’re very maneuverable and the position can change and people don’t get sore from sitting in them like a regular wheelchair. Another item is a specialized mattress for the hospital. This is a special pressurized mattress that changes as the patient moves around. It’s to help prevent bed sores and make it comfortable for patients because they are in bed so long.”

The actual hike will be virtual again this year.

“Like last year you are going to hike by yourself or with friends in your individual bubbles with your team, whatever you want to do, up to a maximum of 5 kilometres. You can load up pictures and stuff like that and put it on our Facebook event page if you like.”

People can bike, hike, run, roller blade, or climb the stairs to a maximum of 5 kilometres.

The event begins on May 2nd and runs through the 8th.