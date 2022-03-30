Vallie Dawn Tremblay was reported missing by her family on March 29, 2022, and Williams Lake RCMP is hoping the public can help locate her.

Tremblay is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a slender build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length blonde hair.

If you have any information about Vallie Tremblay, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.