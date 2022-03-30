Williams Lake RCMP Looking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
Photo-submitted by WL RCMP
Vallie Dawn Tremblay was reported missing by her family on March 29, 2022, and Williams Lake RCMP is hoping the public can help locate her.
Tremblay is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a slender build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length blonde hair.
If you have any information about Vallie Tremblay, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.