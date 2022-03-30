100 Mile Fire Rescue was quick to respond yesterday (Tuesday) to a grass fire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says they arrived at the scene with 3 apparatuses and 10 firefighters just after noon to a grass fire that was on the embankment and was able to quickly contain it.

“A little bit of wind picked up but fortunately but we were able to respond and put the fire out before it caused any damage to the nearby fences as well as structures that are located on the grounds. Nobody was hurt but unfortunately, I didn’t see anybody in the area and I don’t know what started the fire. We are in the process of putting feelers out to people that were in the area and looking for any witnesses that may have seen what happened.”

Hollander reminds the public that as we approach the grass fire season the snow is just melted and all of the grass has matured from over the season and is still very flammable as was the case with this fire.