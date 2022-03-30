There is a bit of a shift in how, but Northern Health is committed to continuing to offer vaccine opportunities.

Eryn Collins, Regional Manager of Media Relations and Public Affairs, says pharmacies are playing a bigger role for those 12 and older across the province, including in Quesnel.

But she says they also continue to hold clinics.

“The current clinic in Quesnel is for ages 5 to 11, and that is at the Quesnel Seniors Centre. There are drop-ins welcome. Booster doses can drop in if they meet eligibility, but there are also local pharmacies that are participating for ages 12 and up.”

Clinics at the Quesnel Senior Centre on Carson Avenue take place Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-30 until 4-30 pm.

To get a shot at a local pharmacy people have to book through the province’s Get Vaccinated system.