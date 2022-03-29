Photo - Supplied by Dale Hladun, Coach and GM of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

A former 100 Mile House Wrangler goaltender has signed a contract with an NHL team.

23 year old, Clay Stevenson has signed a two year entry-level contract worth 855 thousand dollars a year with the Washington Capitals. This signing comes after his season with Dartmouth College, where he posted a .922 save percentage, a 2.70 goals against average, and a 6-14-2 record.

Stevenson played in the 2016-17 season for the Wranglers, where he played 25 games, and had a .907 save percentage, and a 3.12 goals against average.

“I think the best way to describe Clay, is he gives your team a chance to win. He’s very competitive, but I think he’ll understand the team-play, what the coaches will want from him as a goalie, what his goalie coaches want from him, because he absorbs it.” said Dale Hladun, Coach and GM of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Stevenson’s contract with the Washington Capitals will begin next season.