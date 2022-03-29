A Trio of local operators will be getting some support from winning a program in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region.

The local operators that won the Sparks Mentorship and Grants Program were – Historic Stays, Bracewell Alpine Wilderness Adventures, and Tutti Gravel Inn. Each of the winners received a $3,000 grant, a three-month mentorship, along with additional partner support to help them develop their ideas for local tourism.

“They have networking opportunities, and essentially they go from having basically just an idea in their mind, they really polish it and are able to actually put it into practice and get it going, and move in to the next level of development.” said Alex Berlyand, BC Programs coordinator for the tourism innovation lab, when talking about what this program does for the operators.

Back in the fall of 2021, tourism operators, small businesses, and non profit organizations from across the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast were encouraged to share their ideas for tourism. These ideas could include enhancing current offerings, addressing gaps and challenges, motivate travel and longer stays, and increase year-round visits.

The top five finalists presented their tourism ideas at a virtual pitch session session, which was held on March 22nd. The three winners were announced on March 24th.