One of the two major fundraisers for Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters will be happening this weekend.

After two years of being canceled because of COVID, the Annual Bowl For Kid’s Sake will be back on a roll this Friday and Saturday in the Lake City.

Executive Director Angela Crump explained where the funds go.

“All of the funds raised go towards our in-school mentoring and our community-based mentoring programs. That helps buy all the supplies for the toy boxes in the schools as well as it helps put incentives out for community-based matches so that they can go to fun things like skiing or go bowling.”

Crump added that not only are Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters pumped up for this fundraiser, so are all the teams that have registered for this event.

“Totally, everyone is pretty excited! They’re excited to have a night out, dress up, it is Disney themed so everyone’s getting pretty creative, the team names are pretty funny and we’ve had a good time with it. So yeah we’re pretty excited to see everyone again this weekend.”

Unfortunately, Bowl for Kid’s Sake won’t be happening for the South Cariboo Big Brothers and Big Sisters but Crump said they hope to bring it back next year.

The Quesnel Big Brothers and Big Sisters Bowl for Kid’s Sake is scheduled to take place on April 29th.