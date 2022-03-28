Quesnel boxers went two for two in Mexico over the weekend.

Robyn Grant and Britynn Carter, both members of the Two Rivers Boxing Club, took part in an all female event on Saturday night.

Grant won a unanimous decision over Daniela Resendiz from Mexico, while Carter won a unanimous decision as well, over Elizabth Orta, another local fighter.

The next scheduled event for Two Rivers Boxing Club will be Rumble #29 on April 30th.