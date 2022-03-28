(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George are investigating a weekend homicide.

Just after 8:30 p.m. last night (Sunday), the Prince George RCMP responded to a report of gunshots heard on the 1800 block of Spruce Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

RCMP provided medical attention to the man until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, Police Dog Services, and Serious Crime Unit also assisted in the investigation.

“This is the third targeted homicide in Prince George since the beginning of 2022. The investigation to date indicates this is a targeted shooting and we do not believe there is an increased risk to the public as a result. We are appealing to anyone with information relating to this event to come forward and speak with police,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area of the 1800 block of Spruce Street to contact police by calling 250-561-3300.