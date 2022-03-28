Three people injured in accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from mypgnow staff)
An accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel sent one person to hospital this morning.
RCMP Sergeant Clay Kronebusch confirms that a 42-year old female suffered serious injures and two children had minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles.
He says the call came in at 7-46 am to Highway 97 at Basalt Road.
Kronebusch says the scene is now cleaned up, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.