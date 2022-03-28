An accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel sent one person to hospital this morning.

RCMP Sergeant Clay Kronebusch confirms that a 42-year old female suffered serious injures and two children had minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles.

He says the call came in at 7-46 am to Highway 97 at Basalt Road.

Kronebusch says the scene is now cleaned up, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.