The Williams Lake SPCA will be at the upcoming Junk in the Trunk community garage sale.

Pet supplies can get pretty costly for pet owners, which is why the Williams Lake SPCA will have a bunch of options to choose from.

“We have a bunch of extra small, hard pet carriers, we have donation buckets full of leashes and collars of different sizes, we have some pet beds. the list just goes on and on.” said Elizabeth Dighton, Manager of the Williams Lake SPCA when speaking about the items they have.

“We’re able to do a lot of community projects that we always wanted to do, but never had time to do” said Elizabeth Dighton, Manager of the Williams Lake SPCA. “Just getting that one-on-one touch again with people is really important, and we’re looking forward to it.”

The event is being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in Williams Lake, and will be on Saturday April 9th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and will be in the parking lot of the Tourism Discovery Centre.