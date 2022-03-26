The town of Wells can begin it’s construction of the 50 by 100 foot Outdoor Covered Skating Rink thanks to West Fraser Timber.

Originally, the outdoor rink had been in talks for 2021, however due to COVID, the project was put on hold. Logs were also seeing a price increase, which made it a challenge to get the construction up and running.

“This is significant, because wood prices have gone up globally and hence the logs would’ve gone up extensively globally since this was originally planned. So this donation, fundamentally, makes the project feasible now.” said Ed Coleman, District of Wells Mayor.

“The outdoor rink, for winter time, is for skating, hockey and sledge hockey. Anything you can do on ice fundamentally.” said Mayor Coleman, when talking about what the rink will have use for. “In the other seasons it’s covered, so we’ll be able to have pickleball in there, probably basketball, other ball sports, public events, indigenous events, and arts events.”

The Outdoor Covered Skating Rink has a targeted completion for Fall 2022.